Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG) Shares Bought by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 339,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,774 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $8,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IPG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth $96,047,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth $88,389,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,061,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,485,000 after buying an additional 2,902,243 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 176.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,588,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,209,000 after buying an additional 2,289,859 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter worth $43,244,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) opened at 23.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.44 and a 200-day moving average of $23.73. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $21.67 and a 52-week high of $25.34.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company earned $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 7.76%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post $1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America Corp started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, S&P Equity Research restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $290,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $947,088.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,354,639 shares of company stock valued at $33,081,398. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc is a global advertising and marketing services company. The Company specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates in two segments: Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

