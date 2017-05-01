Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, April 14th.

According to Zacks, “International Seaways, Inc. is a tanker company. It provides energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products. The company owns and operates a fleet which includes ULCC, eight VLCCs, eight Aframaxes/LR2s, 12 Panamaxes/LR1s and 20 MR tankers. International Seaways, Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) opened at 19.33 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $564.47 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.17 and a 200-day moving average of $17.07. International Seaways has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $20.45.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $2.30. The company earned $85.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.10 million. The firm’s revenue was down 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Seaways will post $0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “International Seaways Inc (INSW) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/international-seaways-inc-insw-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-hold-updated.html.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc and its subsidiaries own and operate a fleet of oceangoing vessels. The Company’s oceangoing vessels engage in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. The Company’s segments are International Crude Tankers and International Product Carriers.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Seaways (INSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.