Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) Share Price

News coverage about International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) has trended somewhat positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a division of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. International Flavors & Fragrances earned a news impact score of 0.10 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media coverage about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 92 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) traded up 0.29% on Monday, reaching $138.99. 173,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.04. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12 month low of $113.16 and a 12 month high of $143.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.95.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $762.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.62 million. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 12.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post $5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 51.82%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IFF shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Consumer Edge cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays PLC cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.49.

WARNING: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/international-flavors-fragrances-iff-getting-somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-study-shows-updated.html.

In other news, Director Henry W. Howell, Jr. sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.54, for a total value of $94,193.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,604.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $131.03 per share, for a total transaction of $13,103,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,655,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,150,212.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 914,193 shares of company stock worth $117,640,780 and have sold 5,921 shares worth $752,863. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc creates, manufactures and supplies flavors and fragrances (including cosmetic active ingredients) used to impart or improve flavor or fragrance in a range of consumer products. The Company operates in two segments: Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds that are sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food and sweet products.

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.