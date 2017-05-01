HSBC Holdings plc restated their reduce rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA (LON:IAG) in a report issued on Tuesday, April 18th. The brokerage currently has a GBX 490 ($6.33) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on IAG. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 236 ($3.05) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc boosted their price target on International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA from GBX 465 ($6.00) to GBX 490 ($6.33) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 475.70 ($6.14).

Shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA (LON:IAG) traded up 2.096627% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 555.386963. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 545.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 481.09. International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA has a one year low of GBX 281.73 and a one year high of GBX 576.84. The firm’s market cap is GBX 11.78 billion.

WARNING: “International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA (IAG) Given Reduce Rating at HSBC Holdings plc” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/international-consolidated-airlns-grp-sas-iag-reduce-rating-reaffirmed-at-hsbc-holdings-plc-updated.html.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of €0.13 ($0.14) per share. This represents a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA is an airline company that holds the interests in airline and ancillary operations. Its segments include British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus and Other Group companies. It combines the airlines in the United Kingdom, Spain and Ireland. It has approximately 550 aircrafts to over 280 destinations.

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.