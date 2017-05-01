International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in shares of International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,809 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines Corp. were worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in International Business Machines Corp. by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,016,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,468,300,000 after buying an additional 1,220,924 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in International Business Machines Corp. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,846,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,199,449,000 after buying an additional 64,290 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in International Business Machines Corp. by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 13,751,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,184,465,000 after buying an additional 299,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in International Business Machines Corp. during the fourth quarter worth about $1,366,710,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in International Business Machines Corp. by 4.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,476,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,405,000 after buying an additional 103,424 shares during the period. 58.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM) opened at 160.29 on Monday. International Business Machines Corp. has a 52 week low of $142.50 and a 52 week high of $182.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.79 and its 200-day moving average is $167.73. The firm has a market cap of $150.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.96.

International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. The firm earned $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. International Business Machines Corp. had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 78.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corp. will post $13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This is an increase from International Business Machines Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. International Business Machines Corp.’s payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/international-business-machines-corp-ibm-shares-sold-by-stock-yards-bank-trust-co.html.

IBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines Corp. from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America Corp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of International Business Machines Corp. in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines Corp. from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines Corp. in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of International Business Machines Corp. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.01.

In other International Business Machines Corp. news, insider Diane J. Gherson sold 5,000 shares of International Business Machines Corp. stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $895,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,179.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Kavanaugh sold 559 shares of International Business Machines Corp. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.31, for a total transaction of $99,675.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,623.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines Corp.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a technology company. The Company operates through five segments: Cognitive Solutions, Global Business Services (GBS), Technology Services & Cloud Platforms, Systems and Global Financing. The Cognitive Solutions segment delivers a spectrum of capabilities, from descriptive, predictive and prescriptive analytics to cognitive systems.

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.