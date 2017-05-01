International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Stock Rating Lowered by Vetr Inc.

International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Vetr from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, April 17th. They presently have a $152.23 price target on the technology company’s stock. Vetr‘s price target points to a potential downside of 5.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines Corp. from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America Corp raised shares of International Business Machines Corp. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Drexel Hamilton lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines Corp. from $186.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Societe Generale set a $160.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines Corp. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines Corp. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.01.

International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM) traded down 0.90% on Monday, hitting $158.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,188,296 shares. International Business Machines Corp. has a 52-week low of $142.50 and a 52-week high of $182.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.73. The firm has a market cap of $149.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.96.

International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. International Business Machines Corp. had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 78.32%. The firm earned $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Corp. will post $13.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This is a boost from International Business Machines Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. International Business Machines Corp.’s payout ratio is 45.16%.

In other International Business Machines Corp. news, insider Diane J. Gherson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $895,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,179.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Kavanaugh sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.31, for a total transaction of $99,675.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,623.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBM. Massey Quick & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Corp. by 5.2% in the third quarter. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Corp. by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines Corp.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a technology company. The Company operates through five segments: Cognitive Solutions, Global Business Services (GBS), Technology Services & Cloud Platforms, Systems and Global Financing. The Cognitive Solutions segment delivers a spectrum of capabilities, from descriptive, predictive and prescriptive analytics to cognitive systems.

