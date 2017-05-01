Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Raises Stake in Allergan plc (AGN)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd boosted its position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,732 shares during the period. Allergan plc comprises approximately 5.6% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd owned about 0.07% of Allergan plc worth $53,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGN. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in Allergan plc by 42.0% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its stake in Allergan plc by 848.5% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West increased its stake in Allergan plc by 24.0% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 25,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,831,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allergan plc during the third quarter worth $1,051,000. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in Allergan plc by 1.1% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 15,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) traded up 0.50% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $245.09. 225,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $238.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.70. Allergan plc has a 12 month low of $184.50 and a 12 month high of $261.27. The stock has a market cap of $82.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Allergan plc had a net margin of 100.04% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Allergan plc will post $16.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vetr upgraded shares of Allergan plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.33 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc restated a “focus list” rating and set a $261.27 price objective (up from $184.50) on shares of Allergan plc in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on shares of Allergan plc in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allergan plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Leerink Swann boosted their price objective on shares of Allergan plc to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.15.

In related news, Director Paul Bisaro sold 70,000 shares of Allergan plc stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.68, for a total value of $17,267,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 274,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,646,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allergan, Inc is a multi-specialty healthcare company. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceuticals, biologics, medical devices and over-the-counter (OTC) products. It discovers, develops and commercializes a range of products for the ophthalmic, neurological, medical aesthetics, medical dermatology, breast aesthetics, urological and other specialty markets.

