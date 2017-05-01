Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) Shares Bought by Howard Capital Management

Howard Capital Management boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management owned approximately 0.13% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $8,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 446.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,166,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,869,000 after buying an additional 20,561,965 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 782.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,485,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,305,000 after buying an additional 6,636,347 shares in the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 364.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,069,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,545,000 after buying an additional 4,761,527 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 510.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,515,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,181,000 after buying an additional 4,612,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 286.1% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 4,547,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,545,000 after buying an additional 3,369,232 shares in the last quarter. 28.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) opened at 60.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.96. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12-month low of $47.62 and a 12-month high of $61.98.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 23.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post $3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.64%.

Several brokerages have commented on ICE. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.50 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.72.

In other news, insider Charles A. Vice sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $888,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 384,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,797,982.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 44,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $2,730,055.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,657 shares in the company, valued at $12,240,077. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,750 shares of company stock worth $8,593,887 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange Inc, formerly IntercontinentalExchange Group, Inc, is a network of regulated exchanges and clearing houses for financial and commodity markets. The Company delivers transparent and accessible data, technology and risk management services to markets around the world through its portfolio of exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, ICE Futures, Liffe and Euronext.

