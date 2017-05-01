Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. in a report released on Wednesday, April 12th.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup Inc set a $240.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. FBR & Co restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Leerink Swann decreased their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.65.

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) traded up 1.24% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.74. 217,032 shares of the company were exchanged. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $96.63 and a 12-month high of $177.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.47. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.82 billion.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.74) by $1.10. The company had revenue of $13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 66.97% and a negative net margin of 3,287.95%. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 2966.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.62) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post ($16.28) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lisa Bright sold 254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.48, for a total transaction of $30,347.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,695 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,118.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO David Shapiro sold 346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $39,790.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 46,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,682 shares of company stock valued at $190,137. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFG Advisors LP increased its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 197.1% in the fourth quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 2,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 660.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Opus Point Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. The Company’s product candidates have the potential to treat orphan and more prevalent diseases for which there are limited therapeutic solutions.

