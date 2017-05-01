Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (ICPT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Intercept received a boost with the approval of Ocaliva in 2016 and the initial uptake of Ocaliva has been encouraging. Sales of the drug should pick up further in 2017. The PBC market holds strong potential. We are also encouraged by Intercept’s efforts to develop the drug for additional indications. Moreover, the company’s share outperformed the industry in the last 3 months. The company does not expect much contribution from international markets in 2017 and most of it will be loaded in the second half as it works to obtain reimbursements in various European countries. However, expenses are expected to continue to rise as the company invests in commercial activities related to Ocaliva. We also remain concerned about the lack of other late-stage candidates in Intercept’s pipeline. Loss estimates for 2017 have widened in the last thirty days.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ICPT. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $200.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $332.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.65.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) traded up 1.24% during trading on Monday, hitting $113.74. 217,032 shares of the stock traded hands. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $96.63 and a 52-week high of $177.93. The stock’s market cap is $2.82 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.47.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.74) by $1.10. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 66.97% and a negative net margin of 3,287.95%. The business had revenue of $13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.62) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2966.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post ($16.28) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, insider Lisa Bright sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $44,735.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO David Shapiro sold 346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $39,790.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 46,023 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,682 shares of company stock worth $190,137 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 74.1% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $441,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 119.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 13,606 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $609,000. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. The Company’s product candidates have the potential to treat orphan and more prevalent diseases for which there are limited therapeutic solutions.

