IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl Inc (IPCI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl Inc (NASDAQ:IPCI) (TSE:I) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, April 17th. The firm currently has a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.48% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. is engaged in the research, development, and commercialization of controlled-release and targeted pharmaceutical products. Its products include Effexor XR and Protonix. The Company offers products in different stages of development in therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, and GIT. Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. was formerly known as IntelliPharmaCeutics Ltd. and is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group set a $6.00 target price on shares of IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 4th. Aegis downgraded shares of IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Shares of IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl (NASDAQ:IPCI) traded up 4.27% on Monday, reaching $2.20. 166,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s market capitalization is $66.85 million. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.63. IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $3.35.

About IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc is a Canada-based pharmaceutical company engaged in the research, development and manufacture of controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs. Its Hypermatrix technology is a multidimensional controlled-release drug delivery platform that is applied to the development of a range of existing and new pharmaceuticals.

