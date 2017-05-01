Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, “Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. is a genome editing company focused on the development of curative therapeutics using a biological tool, CRISPR/Cas9 system. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $33.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) traded up 4.87% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,453 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $550.42 million. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.03 and its 200-day moving average is $14.18. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.83 and a 12 month high of $30.40.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($9.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 233.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post ($1.18) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 21,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $293,946.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTLA. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 231.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 7,645 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,355,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $886,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a genome editing company. The Company is focused on developing therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as CRISPR/Cas9. The CRISPR/Cas9 genome editing system includes two components: the Cas9 protein and the guide RNA sequence. The Cas9 protein acts like a pair of molecular scissors that initiates the natural cellular repair process to knockout, repair or insert a gene.

