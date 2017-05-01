Integrated Wealth Management Raises Position in Time Warner Inc (TWX)

Integrated Wealth Management raised its position in Time Warner Inc (NYSE:TWX) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,132 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Management’s holdings in Time Warner were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Time Warner by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Time Warner by 0.4% in the first quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Time Warner by 0.3% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Time Warner by 2.7% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Time Warner by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Time Warner Inc (NYSE:TWX) opened at 99.27 on Monday. Time Warner Inc has a 12 month low of $68.97 and a 12 month high of $100.60. The company has a market cap of $76.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.32.

Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The media conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. Time Warner had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 13.39%. The business earned $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Time Warner’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Time Warner Inc will post $5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Time Warner’s payout ratio is presently 32.59%.

TWX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Time Warner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Time Warner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $107.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Albert Fried & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Time Warner in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.50 target price on shares of Time Warner in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Wunderlich reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.50 target price on shares of Time Warner in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Time Warner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.37.

In other Time Warner news, Chairman Jeffrey L. Bewkes sold 172,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $16,668,915.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 699,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,413,141.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Time Warner Company Profile

Time Warner Inc is a media and entertainment company. The Company operates through three segments: Turner, which consists of cable networks and digital media properties; Home Box Office, which consists of premium pay television and over the top (OTT) services and premium pay, basic tier television and OTT services internationally, and Warner Bros., which consists of television, feature film, home video, and videogame production and distribution.

