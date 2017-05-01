Integrated Device Technology Inc (IDTI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Integrated Device Technology Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI) announced its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.05 million. Integrated Device Technology had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

Shares of Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) traded up 1.54% during trading on Monday, reaching $24.36. 2,205,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Integrated Device Technology has a 1-year low of $18.49 and a 1-year high of $26.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.80 and a 200-day moving average of $23.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 2.11.

In other Integrated Device Technology news, SVP Sailesh Chittipeddi sold 2,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $65,777.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 172,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,811.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 84,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $2,066,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 179,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,400,632.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,209 shares of company stock valued at $2,276,061. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IDTI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Integrated Device Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Integrated Device Technology in a report on Friday, January 20th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Integrated Device Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America Corp cut shares of Integrated Device Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Pacific Crest reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Integrated Device Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

Integrated Device Technology, Inc develops system-level solutions that optimize its customers’ applications. The Company operates through two segments: the Communications, and the Computing, Consumer and Industrial. It offers products in radio frequency (RF), timing, wireless power transfer, serial switching, interfaces and sensing solutions.

