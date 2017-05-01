Insulet Co. (PODD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.56.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PODD. Jefferies Group LLC upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Insulet in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Insulet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $39.00 target price on shares of Insulet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

In related news, Director David A. Lemoine sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $57,882.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Regina O. Sommer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,282 shares of company stock valued at $3,732,282 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WFG Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Cantab Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Insulet by 73.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Pacad Investment Ltd. raised its position in Insulet by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 5,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Insulet during the third quarter worth $243,000.

Shares of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) traded up 0.92% during trading on Monday, hitting $43.81. 376,676 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.36. Insulet has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $48.23. The stock’s market cap is $2.53 billion.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. The business earned $103.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.61 million. Insulet had a negative return on equity of 87.46% and a negative net margin of 12.95%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Insulet will post ($0.43) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation is engaged in the development, manufacturing and sale of the OmniPod Insulin Management System (the OmniPod System), an insulin delivery system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The Omnipod System features a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device, which is worn on the body for approximately three days at a time and its wireless companion, the handheld Personal Diabetes Manager (PDM).

