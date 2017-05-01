Instructure Inc (INST) Updates FY17 Earnings Guidance

Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) updated its FY17 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($1.29)-(1.26) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($1.31). The company issued revenue guidance of $150.7-152.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $150.36 million.Instructure also updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.36)-(0.34) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INST. Jefferies Group LLC restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Instructure in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a strong-buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Instructure in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Instructure from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded Instructure from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Instructure has an average rating of Strong Buy and an average price target of $27.83.

Shares of Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) traded up 0.42% during trading on Monday, hitting $24.00. The stock had a trading volume of 109,605 shares. Instructure Inc has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $26.92. The company’s market capitalization is $687.79 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.06.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.08. The business earned $31.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.77 million. Instructure had a negative return on equity of 208.06% and a negative net margin of 48.31%. Instructure’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Instructure Inc will post ($1.31) earnings per share for the current year.

In other Instructure news, Director William M. Conroy sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $200,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc T. Maloy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $50,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,698.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 512,233 shares of company stock valued at $11,789,859 in the last ninety days. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Instructure Company Profile

Instructure, Inc provides cloud-based learning management platform for academic institutions and companies across the world. The Company operates in the cloud-based learning management systems segment. The Company builds its learning management applications, Canvas for the education market and Bridge for the corporate market, to enable its customers to develop, deliver and manage face-to-face and online learning experiences.

