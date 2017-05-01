Instructure Inc (INST) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.36)-(0.34) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.38). The company issued revenue guidance of $36.8-37.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.29 million.Instructure also updated its FY17 guidance to ($1.29)-(1.26) EPS.

Shares of Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) traded up 0.42% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.00. The company had a trading volume of 109,605 shares. Instructure Inc has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $26.92. The company’s market capitalization is $687.79 million. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.06.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. The business earned $31.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.77 million. Instructure had a negative return on equity of 208.06% and a negative net margin of 48.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Instructure Inc will post ($1.31) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Instructure from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Instructure in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Instructure in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised Instructure from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Strong Buy and a consensus target price of $27.83.

In related news, major shareholder Epic Venture Fund Iv, Llc sold 417,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $9,607,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Affiliates Fund Lp Openview II sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $1,315,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 512,233 shares of company stock valued at $11,789,859. Insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

About Instructure

Instructure, Inc provides cloud-based learning management platform for academic institutions and companies across the world. The Company operates in the cloud-based learning management systems segment. The Company builds its learning management applications, Canvas for the education market and Bridge for the corporate market, to enable its customers to develop, deliver and manage face-to-face and online learning experiences.

