Instinet Upgrades American Express Company (AXP) to “Neutral”

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) was upgraded by Instinet from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a $78.00 target price on the payment services company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $63.00. Instinet’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AXP. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of American Express Company in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (up previously from $82.00) on shares of American Express Company in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Barclays PLC set a $83.00 price target on American Express Company and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 8th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of American Express Company in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price target (down previously from $97.00) on shares of American Express Company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.33.

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) opened at 79.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $70.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.19. American Express Company has a 12 month low of $57.15 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.76.

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 billion. American Express Company had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 16.63%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Express Company will post $5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. American Express Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.74%.

In other news, Director John Joseph Brennan bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.74 per share, with a total value of $318,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider L Kevin Cox sold 32,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total value of $2,550,337.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,463 shares in the company, valued at $3,932,581.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXP. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express Company by 17.0% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 25,895 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Express Company by 12.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,529 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of American Express Company by 3.4% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 49,835 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in shares of American Express Company by 12.8% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 19,907 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express Company by 0.4% in the first quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Company Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, is a global services company. The Company’s principal products and services are charge and credit card products, and travel-related services, which are offered to consumers and businesses around the world. Its segments include the U.S. Consumer Services (USCS), International Consumer and Network Services (ICNS), Global Commercial Services (GCS) and Global Merchant Services (GMS).

