Insperity Inc (NSP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.02. The business earned $882.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.37 million. Insperity had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 100.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Insperity updated its Q2 guidance to 0.65-0.71 EPS.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) traded down 4.43% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.30. 327,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.54. Insperity has a 52-week low of $52.20 and a 52-week high of $93.65.

In other Insperity news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total transaction of $6,264,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,368.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Austin P. Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.29, for a total transaction of $421,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,894.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,263 shares of company stock worth $13,261,001. Corporate insiders own 27.47% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/insperity-inc-nsp-posts-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-expectations-by-0-02-eps.html.

NSP has been the subject of several research reports. First Analysis upgraded shares of Insperity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Roth Capital cut shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 20th.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides a range of human resources (HR) and business solutions. The Company’s HR services offerings are provided through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions (together, its professional employer organization (PEO) HR Outsourcing solutions), which encompass a range of human resources functions, including payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, performance management and training and development services, along with its cloud-based human capital management platform, the Employee Service Center (ESC).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.