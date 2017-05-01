Insperity Inc (NSP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Insperity has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Insperity has a dividend payout ratio of 26.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Insperity to earn $4.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.3%.

Shares of Insperity (NYSE:NSP) traded down 5.20% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.60. 493,857 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.54. Insperity has a 12-month low of $52.20 and a 12-month high of $93.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.83.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.02. Insperity had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 100.38%. The company had revenue of $882.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Insperity’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Insperity will post $4.30 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Richard G. Rawson sold 48,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.19, for a total value of $3,743,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 131,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,177,038.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Feld sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total value of $6,264,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,368.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,263 shares of company stock valued at $13,261,001 over the last ninety days. 27.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NSP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. First Analysis upgraded shares of Insperity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides a range of human resources (HR) and business solutions. The Company’s HR services offerings are provided through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions (together, its professional employer organization (PEO) HR Outsourcing solutions), which encompass a range of human resources functions, including payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, performance management and training and development services, along with its cloud-based human capital management platform, the Employee Service Center (ESC).

