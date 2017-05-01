Insider Selling: Winmark Co. (WINA) CEO Sells 6,850 Shares of Stock

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 6,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.02, for a total transaction of $890,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,914,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) traded up 0.93% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $130.30. 19,770 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.22 million, a PE ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.61. Winmark Co. has a 1-year low of $91.26 and a 1-year high of $133.07.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.62 million for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 90.86% and a net margin of 32.81%. Analysts expect that Winmark Co. will post $1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. This is a positive change from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.95%.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation is a franchisor of five retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise. The Company operates through two business segments: franchising and leasing. The franchising segment franchises value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade and consign merchandise.

