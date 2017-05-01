West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFT) insider Larry Earl Gardner sold 1,800 shares of West Fraser Timber Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.51, for a total value of C$107,118.00.

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFT) traded down 0.497% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.035. 35,829 shares of the stock traded hands. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $62.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.24 and its 200-day moving average is $50.25. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.261.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th.

WARNING: “Insider Selling: West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT) Insider Sells C$107,118.00 in Stock” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/insider-selling-west-fraser-timber-co-ltd-wft-insider-sells-c107118-00-in-stock.html.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WFT. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber Co. from C$68.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$68.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber Co. from C$57.75 to C$58.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of West Fraser Timber Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. set a C$67.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. West Fraser Timber Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$62.71.

About West Fraser Timber Co.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which produces lumber (spruce-pine-fir (SPF) and southern yellow pine (SYP)), panels (plywood, medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and laminated veneer lumber (LVL)), pulp (northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp (BCTMP)), newsprint, wood chips and energy.

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.