Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc (W) Insider Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) insider Edmond Macri sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $26,376.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,233.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Edmond Macri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 25th, Edmond Macri sold 600 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total value of $26,214.00.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Edmond Macri sold 600 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total value of $26,262.00.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Edmond Macri sold 844 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $34,629.32.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Edmond Macri sold 600 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $23,550.00.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Edmond Macri sold 600 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $23,490.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Edmond Macri sold 10,671 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $391,198.86.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Edmond Macri sold 766 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $29,238.22.

On Tuesday, February 7th, Edmond Macri sold 600 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $25,638.00.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Edmond Macri sold 787 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $32,636.89.

On Tuesday, January 24th, Edmond Macri sold 600 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $24,084.00.

Shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) opened at 45.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.52. Wayfair Inc has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $49.34. The firm’s market cap is $3.93 billion.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.16. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 91.94%. The business had revenue of $985 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Wayfair’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc will post ($1.63) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 118,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 199.1% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 751,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,331,000 after buying an additional 500,077 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 8.9% in the third quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. now owns 573,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,565,000 after buying an additional 46,969 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 150.0% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,685,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,527,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,543,000 after buying an additional 21,599 shares in the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Wayfair from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Stephens assumed coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. downgraded Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.79.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc (Wayfair) offers browsing, merchandising and product discovery for a range of products from various suppliers. The Company operates through two segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five sites in the United States and through sites operated by third parties in the United States.

