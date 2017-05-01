Insider Selling: Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) EVP Sells $1,917,478.26 in Stock

Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) EVP Kenneth Franklin Spence III sold 15,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $1,917,478.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) opened at 121.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.29 and its 200 day moving average is $117.82. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $103.45 and a 52-week high of $125.49. The company has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.24. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company earned $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post $9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 596,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,288,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 13.9% in the third quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 647,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,199,000 after buying an additional 78,929 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $2,131,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 20.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 411,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,131,000 after buying an additional 71,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 7.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $116.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Argus raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup Inc raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.08.

The Travelers Companies, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Business and International Insurance; Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. Through its subsidiaries, it provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. The Business and International Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance and insurance related services to its clients, in the United States and in Canada, as well as in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Brazil and throughout other parts of the world.

