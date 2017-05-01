Steven J. Ross Sells 400,000 Shares of Terra Tech Corp (TRTC) Stock

Terra Tech Corp (OTCMKTS:TRTC) Director Steven J. Ross sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.26, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,920,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,387.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Terra Tech Corp (OTCMKTS:TRTC) opened at 0.22 on Monday. The firm’s market cap is $126.35 million. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average is $0.32. Terra Tech Corp has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $0.56.

Terra Tech Corp Company Profile

Terra Tech Corp. is a cannabis-focused agriculture company. The Company operates through two segments: Hydroponic Produce and Cannabis Products. The Company, through its subsidiary, GrowOp Technology Ltd., is engaged in the design, marketing and sale of hydroponic equipment. It is also a retail seller of locally grown hydroponic produce, herbs, and floral products through its subsidiary, Edible Garden Corp.

