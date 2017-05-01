Terex Co. (TEX) SVP Sells $330,000.00 in Stock

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) SVP Kevin Bradley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 99,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kevin Bradley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 6th, Kevin Bradley sold 5,000 shares of Terex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Kevin Bradley bought 18 shares of Terex stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.54 per share, with a total value of $567.72.

On Thursday, March 30th, Kevin Bradley sold 5,000 shares of Terex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $155,000.00.

On Friday, March 17th, Kevin Bradley sold 15,000 shares of Terex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $467,550.00.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Kevin Bradley acquired 54 shares of Terex stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.92 per share, with a total value of $1,723.68.

On Friday, February 3rd, Kevin Bradley acquired 35 shares of Terex stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.57 per share, with a total value of $1,139.95.

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) opened at 34.98 on Monday. The firm’s market cap is $3.70 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.66 and its 200 day moving average is $30.20. Terex Co. has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $36.43.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $974.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.81 million. Terex had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post $0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TEX shares. OTR Global raised shares of Terex to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Terex in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America Corp lowered shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank AG raised shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Terex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Terex by 47.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Terex by 6.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Terex by 7.0% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation is a manufacturer of lifting and material processing products and services that deliver lifecycle solutions. The Company has three business segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes and Materials Processing (MP). It delivers lifecycle solutions to a range of industries, including the construction, infrastructure, manufacturing, shipping, utility, quarrying and mining industries.

