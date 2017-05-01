SpartanNash Co (SPTN) CEO Dennis Eidson Sells 11,793 Shares

SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) CEO Dennis Eidson sold 11,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $409,335.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 276,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,590,789.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dennis Eidson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 17th, Dennis Eidson sold 6,201 shares of SpartanNash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $216,662.94.

On Thursday, March 9th, Dennis Eidson sold 21,753 shares of SpartanNash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $707,842.62.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Dennis Eidson sold 72,667 shares of SpartanNash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $2,380,570.92.

SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) opened at 36.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.43 and its 200-day moving average is $35.40. SpartanNash Co has a one year low of $25.29 and a one year high of $40.38.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SpartanNash Co will post $2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPTN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 18.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 140.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 44,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 25,747 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 6.7% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 562,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,269,000 after buying an additional 35,310 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 3.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,128,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,648,000 after buying an additional 33,032 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 53.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SPTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company is a multi-regional grocery distributor and grocery retailer. The Company’s core businesses include distributing grocery products to independent grocery retailers (independent retailers), select national retailers, its corporate owned retail stores, and the United States military commissaries.

