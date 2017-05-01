Insider Selling: Saga Communications, Inc. (SGA) Major Shareholder Sells 2,438 Shares of Stock

Saga Communications, Inc. (NYSEMKT:SGA) major shareholder Towerview Llc sold 2,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $125,191.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,196,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,426,513.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Towerview Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 27th, Towerview Llc sold 5,167 shares of Saga Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $267,547.26.

On Tuesday, April 25th, Towerview Llc sold 4,039 shares of Saga Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total transaction of $208,573.96.

On Friday, April 21st, Towerview Llc sold 2,957 shares of Saga Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $152,403.78.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Towerview Llc sold 1,200 shares of Saga Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $61,800.00.

On Monday, April 17th, Towerview Llc sold 4,726 shares of Saga Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $243,105.44.

On Thursday, April 6th, Towerview Llc sold 12 shares of Saga Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $616.80.

On Thursday, March 30th, Towerview Llc sold 3,066 shares of Saga Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $157,377.78.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Towerview Llc sold 3,703 shares of Saga Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.19, for a total transaction of $189,556.57.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Towerview Llc sold 310 shares of Saga Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $15,844.10.

On Friday, March 3rd, Towerview Llc sold 107 shares of Saga Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $5,468.77.

Shares of Saga Communications, Inc. (NYSEMKT:SGA) opened at 51.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.77 and its 200-day moving average is $49.05. The stock has a market cap of $301.86 million, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.55. Saga Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.70 and a 12-month high of $52.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. Saga Communications’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Saga Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Saga Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Saga Communications by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management CA increased its position in shares of Saga Communications by 1.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 41,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Saga Communications by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter.

Saga Communications, Inc is a broadcast company engaged in acquiring, developing and operating broadcast properties. The Company’s segments are Radio, Television, and Corporate and Other. As of February 28, 2017, it owned and/or operated four television stations and five low-power television (LPTV) stations serving two markets, and 68 frequency modulation (FM) and 32 amplitude modulation (AM) radio stations serving 24 markets, including Bellingham, Washington; Columbus, Ohio; Norfolk, Virginia; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Manchester, New Hampshire; Des Moines, Iowa, and Joplin, Missouri.

