Insider Selling: Regions Financial Corp (RF) CFO Sells $629,293.70 in Stock

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 45,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total transaction of $629,293.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) opened at 13.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.27 and a 200 day moving average of $13.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.37. Regions Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $16.03.

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Regions Financial Corp had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 19.49%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corp will post $0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Regions Financial Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. Regions Financial Corp’s payout ratio is currently 29.89%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Insider Selling: Regions Financial Corp (RF) CFO Sells $629,293.70 in Stock” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/insider-selling-regions-financial-corp-rf-cfo-sells-629293-70-in-stock.html.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RF shares. Stephens cut shares of Regions Financial Corp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. FBR & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial Corp in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays PLC increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial Corp from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Regions Financial Corp in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial Corp to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.53.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Regions Financial Corp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,217,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,051,405,000 after buying an additional 3,158,238 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Regions Financial Corp by 1.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 33,541,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,052,000 after buying an additional 329,900 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Regions Financial Corp by 2.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,123,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,274,000 after buying an additional 356,101 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Regions Financial Corp by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,511,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,017,000 after buying an additional 620,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Regions Financial Corp by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,203,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,578,000 after buying an additional 299,006 shares in the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regions Financial Corp

Regions Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its banking operations through Regions Bank, an Alabama state-chartered commercial bank, which is a member of the Federal Reserve System. It operates in three segments: Corporate Bank, which represents its commercial banking functions, including commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and investor real estate lending; Consumer Bank, which represents its branch network, including consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, small business loans, indirect loans, consumer credit cards and other consumer loans, as well as the corresponding deposit relationships, and Wealth Management, which offers individuals, businesses, governmental institutions and non-profit entities a range of solutions to enable transfer of wealth.

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.