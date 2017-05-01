Insider Selling: Regenxbio Inc (RGNX) Insider Sells $323,931.20 in Stock

Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) insider Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $323,931.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,767.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) opened at 20.95 on Monday. Regenxbio Inc has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $24.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.43. The firm’s market cap is $555.45 million.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.01. Regenxbio had a negative net margin of 661.81% and a negative return on equity of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Regenxbio Inc will post ($3.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC now owns 2,494,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,270,000 after buying an additional 22,272 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,285,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,401,000 after buying an additional 1,425,664 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regenxbio during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,786,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 213.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,012,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,188,000 after buying an additional 690,084 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 693,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after buying an additional 6,251 shares during the period. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RGNX shares. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Regenxbio from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet cut Regenxbio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regenxbio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 15th.

About Regenxbio

REGENXBIO Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company’s gene therapy product candidates are designed to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. The Company develops products candidates across the therapeutic areas of metabolic, neurodegenerative and retinal diseases.

