Insider Selling: Regenxbio Inc (RGNX) Director Sells $209,800.00 in Stock

Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) Director Donald J. Hayden, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Regenxbio stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $209,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,007.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) traded up 0.96% during trading on Monday, reaching $21.10. The company had a trading volume of 54,491 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $559.42 million. Regenxbio Inc has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $24.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.43.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.01. Regenxbio had a negative return on equity of 24.21% and a negative net margin of 661.81%. The company earned $1.70 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Regenxbio Inc will post ($3.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGNX. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 368.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 7,666 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 213.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,012,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,188,000 after buying an additional 690,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 693,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after buying an additional 6,251 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regenxbio during the third quarter worth approximately $541,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Regenxbio during the third quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Regenxbio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Regenxbio from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Regenxbio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th.

About Regenxbio

REGENXBIO Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company’s gene therapy product candidates are designed to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. The Company develops products candidates across the therapeutic areas of metabolic, neurodegenerative and retinal diseases.

