NV5 Global Inc (NVEE) VP Donald C. Alford Sells 3,000 Shares

NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) VP Donald C. Alford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $113,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,932,598.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) opened at 38.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.22 and a 200-day moving average of $35.75. NV5 Global Inc has a 1-year low of $24.03 and a 1-year high of $41.80. The company has a market capitalization of $387.58 million, a P/E ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 1.62.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company earned $63.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.60 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 12.38%. Equities analysts expect that NV5 Global Inc will post $2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pembroke Management LTD raised its position in shares of NV5 Global by 29.8% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 320,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,058,000 after buying an additional 73,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in NV5 Global by 2.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 275,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,351,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. raised its position in NV5 Global by 81.6% in the third quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. now owns 228,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after buying an additional 102,888 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in NV5 Global by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,583,000 after buying an additional 51,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC raised its position in NV5 Global by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 171,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after buying an additional 19,850 shares during the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVEE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc, formerly NV5 Holdings, Inc, is a holding company. The Company provides professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate and environmental markets. It focuses on five business verticals: construction quality assurance, infrastructure, energy, program management, and environmental solutions.

