Insider Selling: Nucor Co. (NUE) Chairman Sells $753,491.20 in Stock

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Chairman John J. Ferriola sold 12,232 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.60, for a total value of $753,491.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 349,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,551,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) opened at 61.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.12. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $44.81 and a 1-year high of $68.00. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.45.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The company earned $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post $4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.3775 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.94%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down previously from $77.00) on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nucor by 3.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Ledyard National Bank bought a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth $122,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc. bought a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth $146,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation (Nucor) manufactures steel and steel products. The Company produces direct reduced iron (DRI) for use in its steel mills. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products and raw materials. The steel mills segment produces and distributes sheet steel (hot-rolled, cold-rolled and galvanized), plate steel, structural steel (wide-flange beams, beam blanks, H-piling and sheet piling) and bar steel (blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing bar, merchant bar, wire rod and special bar quality).

