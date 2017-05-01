Insider Selling: Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) EVP Sells $50,550.00 in Stock

Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) EVP Scott P. Lawson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $50,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) traded down 1.83% on Monday, hitting $33.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,557,501 shares. The firm’s market cap is $17.70 billion. Newmont Mining Corp has a 52-week low of $30.19 and a 52-week high of $46.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.46.

Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Newmont Mining Corp had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a positive return on equity of 4.94%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Newmont Mining Corp will post $1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Newmont Mining Corp’s dividend payout ratio is -19.42%.

NEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vetr lowered Newmont Mining Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.23 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont Mining Corp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank lowered Newmont Mining Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. FBR & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Newmont Mining Corp in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $34.00 price objective on Newmont Mining Corp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont Mining Corp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.18.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Mining Corp by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,514,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,175,917,000 after buying an additional 3,839,014 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Mining Corp by 3.0% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 13,476,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $529,480,000 after buying an additional 396,300 shares in the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Mining Corp by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 8,854,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,684,000 after buying an additional 2,442,668 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Mining Corp by 2.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,559,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,997,000 after buying an additional 162,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Mining Corp by 10.0% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,951,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,132,000 after buying an additional 634,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont Mining Corp

Newmont Mining Corporation is a mining company, which is focused on the production of and exploration for gold and copper. The Company is primarily a gold producer with operations and/or assets in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana and Suriname. The Company’s segments include North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Africa.

