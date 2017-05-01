National Instruments Corp (NATI) Director Sells $80,600.00 in Stock

National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) Director James J. Truchard sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $80,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,258,916 shares in the company, valued at $298,507,451.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) opened at 34.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.24 and a beta of 0.91. National Instruments Corp has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $35.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.69 and its 200 day moving average is $30.91.

National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $300.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.30 million. National Instruments Corp had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 9.67%. National Instruments Corp’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that National Instruments Corp will post $0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. National Instruments Corp’s payout ratio is 125.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NATI. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Instruments Corp by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 10,923,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,668,000 after buying an additional 1,133,489 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments Corp during the first quarter worth about $28,024,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments Corp during the fourth quarter worth $25,541,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of National Instruments Corp by 15.3% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 5,577,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,391,000 after buying an additional 738,941 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of National Instruments Corp by 1,281.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,760,000 after buying an additional 534,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of National Instruments Corp from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Instruments Corp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

National Instruments Corp Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation (NI) designs, manufactures and sells systems to engineers and scientists. The Company offers a line of measurement, automation and control products. It offers products, technology and services, which include system design software, programming tools, application software, modular hardware products and related driver software, production test systems, NI education platform, software products for teaching and hardware products for teaching.

