Insider Selling: Masimo Co. (MASI) CEO Sells $1,333,301.00 in Stock

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 13,201 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $1,333,301.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,143,341. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) opened at 102.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.98. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $41.83 and a 52 week high of $102.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.65.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company earned $183.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.48 million. Masimo had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 29.42%. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post $2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MASI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wedbush raised their target price on Masimo to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup Inc downgraded Masimo to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. downgraded Masimo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Masimo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MASI. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 6.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,082,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $183,386,000 after buying an additional 180,127 shares in the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,703,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,202,000 after buying an additional 13,735 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 16.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,666,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,127,000 after buying an additional 236,851 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 45.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,399,187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,489,000 after buying an additional 434,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 981,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,169,000 after buying an additional 35,945 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation is a medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets a range of non-invasive patient monitoring technologies. The Company’s business is Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring, known as Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry.

