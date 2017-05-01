International Lithium Corp (ILC) Insider Sells C$15,000.00 in Stock

International Lithium Corp (CVE:ILC) insider Gold Corp. Tnr sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total transaction of C$15,000.00.

Gold Corp. Tnr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 6th, Gold Corp. Tnr sold 50,000 shares of International Lithium Corp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.14, for a total transaction of C$7,000.00.

International Lithium Corp Company Profile

International Lithium Corp is a Canada-based exploration company. The Company is a lithium resource developer with a portfolio of lithium assets. The Company operates through the exploration of mineral properties segment. It is in the process of exploring and investing in mineral properties located in Argentina, Canada and Ireland.

