Insider Selling: Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (IDRA) Director Sells $1,002,628.41 in Stock

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDRA) Director Invest Corp Pillar sold 437,829 shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.29, for a total value of $1,002,628.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Invest Corp Pillar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 25th, Invest Corp Pillar sold 1,328,422 shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.29, for a total value of $3,042,086.38.

Shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDRA) opened at 2.35 on Monday. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $3.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average is $1.82. The stock’s market capitalization is $350.37 million.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. The business earned $15.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.32 million. Idera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,621.03% and a negative return on equity of 76.66%. Analysts anticipate that Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc will post ($0.42) EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDRA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $17,956,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 10,453.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,511,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after buying an additional 2,487,900 shares during the period. Broadfin Capital LLC boosted its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 4,427,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $450,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,091,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 210,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases. The Company utilizes two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, which include Toll-like receptor (TLR) targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology.

