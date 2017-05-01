Insider Selling: Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX) CEO Sells 64,885 Shares of Stock

Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) CEO William A. Furman sold 64,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $2,856,886.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) traded down 0.58% on Monday, hitting $43.20. 477,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 2.13. Greenbrier Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $49.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.67 and its 200 day moving average is $41.49.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $566.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.48 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 13.98%. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies Inc will post $3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Greenbrier Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 19.18%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Longbow Research cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen and Company increased their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America Corp raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Irving Magee Investment Management raised its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 35.5% in the third quarter. Irving Magee Investment Management now owns 127,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after buying an additional 33,450 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter worth $515,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 9.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter worth $404,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 2.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of railroad freight car equipment in North America and Europe; a manufacturer and marketer of marine barges in North America; a provider of wheel services, parts, leasing and other services to the railroad and related transportation industries in North America, and a provider of railcar repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through a joint venture partnership.

