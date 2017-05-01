Insider Selling: Genomic Health, Inc. (GHDX) Insider Sells $157,300.00 in Stock

Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) insider Steven Shak sold 5,000 shares of Genomic Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $157,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Steven Shak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 23rd, Steven Shak sold 5,000 shares of Genomic Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $156,300.00.

Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) traded up 0.73% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.10. The company had a trading volume of 10,045 shares. Genomic Health, Inc. has a one year low of $23.57 and a one year high of $33.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.24. The company’s market capitalization is $1.13 billion.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Genomic Health had a negative net margin of 5.77% and a negative return on equity of 14.13%. The business earned $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Genomic Health’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Genomic Health, Inc. will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Genomic Health by 107.9% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 128,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after buying an additional 66,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Genomic Health during the fourth quarter worth $575,000. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its position in Genomic Health by 101.1% in the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 211,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,119,000 after buying an additional 106,400 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Genomic Health by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE raised its position in Genomic Health by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 103,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 32,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GHDX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genomic Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Genomic Health in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded Genomic Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Genomic Health in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen and Company lowered Genomic Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Genomic Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.14.

About Genomic Health

Genomic Health, Inc is a healthcare company that provides genomic-based diagnostic tests to personalize cancer treatment. The Company develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services. The Company’s Oncotype IQ Genomic Intelligence Platform is consisted of its flagship line of Oncotype DX gene expression tests, as well as its Oncotype SEQ Liquid Select test.

