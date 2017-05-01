Insider Selling: FibroGen Inc (FGEN) CEO Sells $498,015.00 in Stock

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) CEO Thomas B. Neff sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $498,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,345,941 shares in the company, valued at $88,165,545.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) opened at 28.00 on Monday. The company’s market capitalization is $1.79 billion. FibroGen Inc has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $28.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.73.
FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.01. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 40.38% and a negative net margin of 45.93%. The firm earned $31.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 million. Equities analysts forecast that FibroGen Inc will post ($2.21) earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TLP Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen during the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen during the fourth quarter valued at about $321,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 42.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen during the fourth quarter valued at about $376,000. 47.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms recently weighed in on FGEN. Zacks Investment Research raised FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “positive” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, FibroGen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.
About FibroGen
FibroGen, Inc is a science-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is roxadustat (FG-4592). It is also engaged in developing products, such as FG-6874, FG-3019 and FG-5200.
