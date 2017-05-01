Insider Selling: Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) Insider Sells $235,112.04 in Stock

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) insider V Raymond Stranghoener sold 4,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $235,112.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,636.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
V Raymond Stranghoener also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 23rd, V Raymond Stranghoener sold 5,499 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $327,465.45.
Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) remained flat at $54.95 during midday trading on Monday. 27,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.64 and its 200 day moving average is $55.12. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $60.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.74.
Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm earned $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post $2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 34.44%.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on CBSH shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays PLC decreased their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Commerce Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.29.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,095,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,407,000 after buying an additional 229,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,149,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,132,000 after buying an additional 130,170 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,170,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,481,000 after buying an additional 89,912 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 954,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,577,000 after buying an additional 25,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 912,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,772,000 after buying an additional 24,554 shares during the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Commerce Bancshares
Commerce Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company of Commerce Bank (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in general banking business, providing a range of retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The Company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.
