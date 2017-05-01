Insider Selling: Chicago Bridge & Iron Company (CBI) Insider Sells $1,511,161.00 in Stock

Chicago Bridge & Iron Company (NYSE:CBI) insider Edgar C. Ray sold 48,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $1,511,161.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,190.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron Company (NYSE:CBI) opened at 30.08 on Monday. The firm’s market capitalization is $3.02 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.01 and a 200-day moving average of $31.71. Chicago Bridge & Iron Company has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $40.77.

Chicago Bridge & Iron Company (NYSE:CBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.63. Chicago Bridge & Iron Company had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm earned $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chicago Bridge & Iron Company will post $4.20 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron Company during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron Company during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron Company by 6.4% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron Company by 131.7% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron Company during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. 67.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron Company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron Company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc upped their price objective on shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron Company from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.53.

About Chicago Bridge & Iron Company

Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. provides services to customers in energy infrastructure market. The Company provides services, such as conceptual design, technology, engineering, procurement, fabrication, modularization, construction, commissioning, maintenance, program management and environmental services.

