Insider Selling: Cabot Microelectronics Co. (CCMP) Insider Sells 23,251 Shares of Stock

Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) insider David H. Li sold 23,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $1,832,876.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,726,684.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) traded up 0.84% on Monday, reaching $79.01. The company had a trading volume of 195,624 shares. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a 52-week low of $39.94 and a 52-week high of $79.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.40 and its 200-day moving average is $65.08.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $119.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.87 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post $3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Cabot Microelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Cabot Microelectronics’s payout ratio is presently 25.35%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Insider Selling: Cabot Microelectronics Co. (CCMP) Insider Sells 23,251 Shares of Stock” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/insider-selling-cabot-microelectronics-co-ccmp-insider-sells-23251-shares-of-stock.html.

Several research analysts recently commented on CCMP shares. Aegis raised Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc increased their price objective on Cabot Microelectronics to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCMP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 10.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 14.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 15.1% in the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 30,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cabot Microelectronics during the first quarter worth about $9,999,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Microelectronics Company Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation supplies polishing slurries and pads used in the manufacture of integrated circuit (IC) devices within the semiconductor industry, in a process called chemical mechanical planarization (CMP). The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of CMP consumables.

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Microelectronics Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Microelectronics Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.