Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) insider Charles Paul Budge sold 15,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,375 ($30.66), for a total value of £363,375 ($469,173.66).

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) traded down 0.041511% on Monday, reaching GBX 2422.504639. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,338.53 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,185.17. Bunzl plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,949.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 2,587.89. The stock’s market cap is GBX 7.98 billion.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a GBX 29 ($0.37) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Bunzl plc’s previous dividend of $13.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Charles Paul Budge Sells 15,300 Shares of Bunzl plc (BNZL) Stock” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/insider-selling-bunzl-plc-bnzl-insider-sells-15300-shares-of-stock-updated.html.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BNZL. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bunzl plc in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($27.76) price target on shares of Bunzl plc in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bunzl plc from GBX 1,900 ($24.53) to GBX 1,950 ($25.18) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. HSBC Holdings plc restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,508 ($32.38) price target on shares of Bunzl plc in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised their price target on Bunzl plc from GBX 2,450 ($31.63) to GBX 2,535 ($32.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,328.91 ($30.07).

About Bunzl plc

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.