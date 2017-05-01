Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) CEO Peter S. Ho sold 10,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $824,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,386 shares in the company, valued at $15,114,674.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) traded up 1.13% during trading on Monday, hitting $82.40. The company had a trading volume of 138,524 shares. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1-year low of $64.96 and a 1-year high of $90.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.37.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $165.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post $4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is presently 45.39%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Insider Selling: Bank of Hawaii Co. (BOH) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/insider-selling-bank-of-hawaii-co-boh-ceo-sells-10000-shares-of-stock.html.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 38.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,297,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,246,000 after buying an additional 22,114 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 28.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 98,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,180,000 after buying an additional 22,030 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 21.6% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 61.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,623,000 after buying an additional 24,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.17.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation is a bank holding company that operates through its subsidiary, Bank of Hawaii (the Bank). The Bank provides a range of financial products and services primarily to customers in Hawaii, Guam and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services, and Treasury and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.