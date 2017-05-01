Insider Selling: Aqua Metals Inc (AQMS) Major Shareholder Sells 26,510 Shares of Stock

Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS) major shareholder Interstate Batteries, Inc. sold 26,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $446,958.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Interstate Batteries, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 24th, Interstate Batteries, Inc. sold 2,200 shares of Aqua Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $36,256.00.

On Tuesday, April 25th, Interstate Batteries, Inc. sold 33,800 shares of Aqua Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $561,756.00.

Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS) traded up 0.24% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,221 shares. Aqua Metals Inc has a 12-month low of $7.54 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The stock’s market cap is $319.83 million. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.95.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Aqua Metals Inc will post ($0.35) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AQMS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Aqua Metals in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. increased their target price on Aqua Metals from $16.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. National Securities began coverage on Aqua Metals in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial began coverage on Aqua Metals in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Aqua Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Aqua Metals by 2,361.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 11,808 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aqua Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Aqua Metals during the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aqua Metals by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 24,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 7,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aqua Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $455,000. 20.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc is engaged in the business of recycling lead through a process that the Company developed and named AquaRefining. The Company’s AquaRefining process focuses on providing for the recycling of lead acid batteries (LABs) and the production of lead. AquaRefining uses bio-degradable aqueous solvent and an ambient temperature electro-chemical process to produce lead.

