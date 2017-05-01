Insider Selling: Allegion PLC (ALLE) Insider Sells 4,071 Shares of Stock

Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) insider Jeffrey M. Wood sold 4,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total transaction of $325,150.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,788.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) traded down 1.20% during trading on Monday, reaching $77.70. 716,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 1.07. Allegion PLC has a 52-week low of $61.47 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.56.

Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The company earned $548.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.97 million. Allegion PLC had a return on equity of 263.12% and a net margin of 10.24%. Allegion PLC’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allegion PLC will post $3.70 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Allegion PLC’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Allegion PLC by 50.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Allegion PLC by 10.9% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,080 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Allegion PLC by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Allegion PLC by 51.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Allegion PLC during the first quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Allegion PLC in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegion PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Allegion PLC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their price objective on shares of Allegion PLC from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.50.

Allegion Public Limited Company is a provider of security products and solutions. The Company offers a portfolio of mechanical and electronic security products across a range of brands. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East, India and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. Its products include door closers and controls; door and door frames (steel); electronic security products; electronic and biometric access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks and key systems; time, attendance and workforce productivity systems, and other accessories.

