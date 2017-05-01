Peoples Financial Corp (PFBX) CEO Acquires $14,750.00 in Stock

Peoples Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PFBX) CEO Chevis Swetman bought 1,000 shares of Peoples Financial Corp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $14,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,538,973.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Monday, March 13th, Chevis Swetman acquired 1,000 shares of Peoples Financial Corp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.55 per share, for a total transaction of $14,550.00.

On Friday, February 10th, Chevis Swetman acquired 1,000 shares of Peoples Financial Corp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.40 per share, for a total transaction of $15,400.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Chevis Swetman acquired 1,000 shares of Peoples Financial Corp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $15,250.00.

Shares of Peoples Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PFBX) opened at 14.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.10. The company has a market capitalization of $72.75 million, a PE ratio of 430.30 and a beta of 0.06. Peoples Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $16.40.

Peoples Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PFBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Peoples Financial Corp had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $5.86 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Peoples Financial Corp will post $0.35 EPS for the current year.

Peoples Financial Corp Company Profile

Peoples Financial Corporation is a bank holding company, which operates in the state of Mississippi through its subsidiary, The Peoples Bank, Biloxi, Mississippi (the Bank). The Bank offers a range of services to individuals and small to middle market businesses within its trade area. The Bank’s primary lending focus is to offer business loans, commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans, personal loans and installment loans, with an emphasis on commercial lending.

