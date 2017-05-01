Insider Buying: Norwood Financial Co. (NWFL) Director Purchases $11,419.20 in Stock

Norwood Financial Co. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Director Kevin M. Lamont purchased 288 shares of Norwood Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.65 per share, with a total value of $11,419.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 83,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,533.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Norwood Financial Co. (NASDAQ:NWFL) traded up 1.66% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.37. The stock had a trading volume of 641 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $159.93 million and a PE ratio of 21.29. Norwood Financial Co. has a one year low of $27.46 and a one year high of $42.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.06 and its 200 day moving average is $34.85.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The company earned $10.14 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, Wayne Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a chartered bank and trust company. The Bank is an independent community bank that operates over five offices in the Wayne County, approximately three offices in Pike County, four offices in Monroe County and over three offices in Lackawanna County.

